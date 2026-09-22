Conroy, 'The Gringo Hunters's actor, recovering after Los Angeles crash

The alleged driver, 19-year-old Noor El Deen Amr Soror, was arrested in August for felony reckless driving.

Conroy is making progress. He's gone from needing a rollator to walking short distances on his own, though he's still dealing with some cognitive challenges.

On Instagram, he thanked his family and friends for their support during recovery and reminded others to reach out for help when they need it:

Clayton Conroy said, "I did, perhaps, notice certain lights approaching quickly. From there, I woke up in the hospital."