Conroy, 'The Gringo Hunters's actor, recovering after Los Angeles crash
Clayton Conroy, known for Netflix's The Gringo Hunters, is recovering after a serious car accident in Los Angeles on April 19.
The crash involved a car reportedly speeding at 161km/h.
Conroy had skipped drinking with friends that night since he had work the next day, but still woke up in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury and several fractures.
Alleged driver arrested for reckless driving
The alleged driver, 19-year-old Noor El Deen Amr Soror, was arrested in August for felony reckless driving.
Conroy is making progress. He's gone from needing a rollator to walking short distances on his own, though he's still dealing with some cognitive challenges.
On Instagram, he thanked his family and friends for their support during recovery and reminded others to reach out for help when they need it:
Clayton Conroy said, "I did, perhaps, notice certain lights approaching quickly. From there, I woke up in the hospital."