ContentLens finds unauthorized song use costs India ₹350cr global $1bn
Every year, India's music industry loses over ₹350 crore because people use copyrighted songs without permission on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.
This issue isn't just local. Globally, the recorded music industry misses out on about $1 billion annually for the same reason.
ContentLens, a Bengaluru-based AI platform, uncovered these numbers by working with major music labels.
ContentLens tools used by 5 majors
To tackle this, ContentLens has built tools that spot unauthorized remixes, slowed tracks, and covers, even those that usually slip through the cracks.
Four Indian and one international major are already using their system to detect potential infringements and recover lost sync revenue.
The company also works on deepfake detection and content watermarking, with backing from the NVIDIA Inception Program and Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub.