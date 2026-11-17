'Bigg Boss 20': Love Gill likely to be evicted mid-week?
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, reports suggest that Lovepreet Gill, a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, may be evicted in a mid-week elimination. The news comes after an episode where most of the housemates nominated her for this week's eviction. The decision to remove Gill is likely to be made through internal voting among the contestants.
Controversies
Controversies galore for Gill on 'Bigg Boss 20'
Gill's journey on Bigg Boss 20 has been marred by controversies.
She was recently criticized by host Salman Khan for allegedly manipulating and playing with fellow contestant Scout OP's emotions.
Other housemates, including Yung DSA, Amrapali Dubey, and Qazi Touqeer, have also had heated arguments with her over the same issue.
Twitter Post
See the post here
🚨🚨Mid week eviction spoiler alert— Biggboss 20 👁️ (@Muzzammilthakur) November 17, 2026
As per sources #LoveGill is evicted from #biggboss20
Housemate vote to save from eliminated contestant no one vote for love so she evicted from biggboss house.#biggboss#biggboss20#bb20#scout#muzammilthakur#aligarhpic.twitter.com/uXoPQ2xqrU
Speculation
Could Gill be moved to the secret room?
With the mid-week eviction rumors gaining traction, fans are left wondering whether the makers will actually send Gill home or shift her to a secret room.
Meanwhile, fans can watch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar and Colors TV at 9:00pm and 10:30pm, respectively.