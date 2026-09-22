Contestant Khan says Touqeer's 'Bigg Boss 20' acts were strategic
Entertainment
Rohed Khan has finally shared his thoughts on fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer's dramatic displays of emotional distress in the house.
At first, Rohed believed Touqeer was putting on a character, so they avoided confronting him.
But after Salman Khan revealed that it was all part of Qazi's game plan, several housemates felt pretty let down.
Khan withheld confrontations to protect Touqeer
Rohed admitted he held back from discussing tough topics with Qazi because he didn't want to make things worse for someone who seemed vulnerable.
Rohed Khan felt betrayed initially, but now sees it as a strategic move.
After Salman pointed out the act, Rohed reflected that it made him rethink his experience in the house.