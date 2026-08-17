'Irumudi': Why Ravi Teja's nickname for minor co-star drawing flak
What's the story
Ravi Teja, the popular South Indian actor, is currently facing backlash for his comments at a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Irumudi. During the event on August 16, he used a Telugu term to address child artist Nakshathra CM, who plays his daughter in the movie. The term has been deemed derogatory by many netizens, sparking an online debate about its appropriateness and meaning.
Controversial interaction
What exactly did Teja say?
In a video clip from the event, Teja was asked to give Nakshathra a nickname, and he used the term "Muduru munda."
The remark was followed by laughter from those on stage and in the audience. When asked by Nakshathra what the word meant, Teja said he would explain it later.
This interaction has drawn criticism online, with many questioning why such language was used to address a minor at a public event.
Reportedly, the term can mean overly mature.
Term's meaning
Meaning of the term
The term "munda" is often used as a derogatory term for women, though its meaning can change based on local dialects.
The meaning of "muduru" can also change. It can mean mature, aged, intense, or, in some cases, dark or deep, per reports.
While meanings may differ across districts and communities, it is generally considered an insulting or offensive expression.
Online debate
Netizens divided over the issue
The actor's comment has sparked a heated debate among netizens.
Some have defended him, arguing that the term may have been used affectionately, and noting that in Telugu, the term is mentioned in books, too.
Others, however, have slammed his lack of basic common sense and public etiquette for calling a minor "munda."
Film details
About 'Irumudi'
Despite the controversy, Irumudi is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 21.
The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, features Teja as an alcoholic father with a violent past who takes up Ayyappa deeksha.
Nakshathra plays his daughter in the film, which also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar.
The movie's music and background score have been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.