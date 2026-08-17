'Irumudi': Why Ravi Teja's nickname for minor co-star drawing flak

In a video clip from the event, Teja was asked to give Nakshathra a nickname, and he used the term "Muduru munda."

The remark was followed by laughter from those on stage and in the audience. When asked by Nakshathra what the word meant, Teja said he would explain it later.

This interaction has drawn criticism online, with many questioning why such language was used to address a minor at a public event.

Reportedly, the term can mean overly mature.