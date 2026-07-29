Why Bengali legend Uttam Kumar's sculpture is getting hate

Senior artist and sculptor Sanatan Dinda called the statue "very ugly," saying it reflected incompetence on both the part of the creators and those who commissioned it.

He told The Hindu, "People who are close to politicians are becoming artists now... This work is done through tenders; but artwork through tenders is absurd."

Critics said, "Neither does the statue have any resemblance to the yesteryear superstar, nor is it a work of art."