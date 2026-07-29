Why Bengali legend Uttam Kumar's sculpture is getting hate
What's the story
A newly unveiled statue of legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar at the Keoratala Crematorium in Kolkata has sparked outrage among local artists. The statue was inaugurated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on July 24, marking the 47th death anniversary of the superstar. However, critics have slammed its artistic quality and its lack of resemblance to the late actor.
Artists' critique
'Artwork through tenders is absurd'
Senior artist and sculptor Sanatan Dinda called the statue "very ugly," saying it reflected incompetence on both the part of the creators and those who commissioned it.
He told The Hindu, "People who are close to politicians are becoming artists now... This work is done through tenders; but artwork through tenders is absurd."
Critics said, "Neither does the statue have any resemblance to the yesteryear superstar, nor is it a work of art."
Artists' outcry
'No one has insulted Uttam Kumar more than this'
Veteran playwright and artist Chandan Sen echoed Dinda's sentiments.
He said, "No one has ever insulted Uttam Kumar more than this."
"This man had walked out of Bollywood because he said artists are not respected there, and they did this to him. Any artist who has loved the work of Uttam Kumar will say that he did not deserve this."
Sen also called for the immediate removal of the statue.
Political backlash
Opposition parties have also criticized the statue
Opposition political parties have also criticized the statue. Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh urged the state government to replace it with a better one.
He wrote on social media, "Everyone who sees it is saying that whatever else it may be, it cannot be the Mahanayak's statue. Perhaps it was inaugurated in haste."
Sculptor Bimal Kundu told Telegraph's My Kolkata that a tight deadline might've affected the outcome. "You cannot finish a proper sculpture in three or four days."
Past incidents
Similar incident happened before
This isn't the first time sculptures in Bengal have faced criticism.
When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik had ordered the removal of a sculpture of a footballer outside the Salt Lake Stadium, calling it ugly.
The statue depicted a football player's lower body with two footballs on his feet and was designed by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.