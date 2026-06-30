Why are some people upset with Jr NTR's mythological film?
What's the story
The first look of an upcoming film starring Jr NTR and directed by Trivikram Srinivas has sparked a controversy. The poster, shared by producer Naga Vamsi on Monday under the tentative title NTRxTrivikram, featured the phrase "Born in the North," which many Tamil netizens have criticized as a misrepresentation of Lord Murugan's cultural identity. They argue that the deity is closely associated with Tamil Nadu and its culture, history, and literature.
Cultural identity
Debate over cultural identity
Tamil Nadu social media users have pointed out that Lord Murugan is not just a religious figure but also a significant part of their culture and history. They have highlighted his status in Sangam literature and his association with Kodaikanal's Kurinji, one of the five landscapes of ancient Tamil culture that represent the mountainous regions. The entire tagline read: "Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshiped in the South."
Cultural significance
'This movie is disrespect to all the Lord Murugan devotees'
Tamil Nadu is home to all six sacred abodes dedicated to Lord Murugan, known as Arupadaiveedu. This further emphasizes, netizens claimed, the enduring cultural bond between the deity and the state. One X/Twitter user questioned the "born in the North" line and said, "This Movie is a Disrespect to all the Lord Murugan devotees all over the world."
Online debate
'Lord Murugan is worshiped all over India': Other side
On the other hand, supporters of the film have defended the promotional line. They argue that Lord Murugan is worshiped all over India under different names such as Subramanya Swamy, Kartikeya, or Skanda. They also pointed out that in several Puranic traditions his divine birth is linked to the Himalayan region. The controversy has sparked a wider debate about Lord Murugan's identity and significance across different regions of India.
Film speculation
Film plot and character details under wraps
The untitled film's plot and character details are still under wraps. Earlier this year, Jr NTR was seen with a book on Lord Murugan's history, sparking speculation about his preparations for the role. The poster only featured a battlefield and a trident in the center with the actor's caption reading: "The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander." The film is produced by Vamsi and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.