Why are some people upset with Jr NTR's mythological film? 

Online debate

'Lord Murugan is worshiped all over India': Other side

On the other hand, supporters of the film have defended the promotional line. They argue that Lord Murugan is worshiped all over India under different names such as Subramanya Swamy, Kartikeya, or Skanda. They also pointed out that in several Puranic traditions his divine birth is linked to the Himalayan region. The controversy has sparked a wider debate about Lord Murugan's identity and significance across different regions of India.