'NTRxTrivikram': Jr NTR launches mythological drama with Trivikram

Project details

Film likely to be based on Lord Muruga

Jr NTR shared the announcement poster on social media with the caption, "The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM." The poster features a battlefield engulfed in flames, with a towering trishul at its center. Notably, the trident's central shaft resembles a DNA strand. This detail and caption suggest that the film may be based on Lord Muruga (Kartikeya).