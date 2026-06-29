'NTRxTrivikram': Jr NTR launches mythological drama with Trivikram
What's the story
RRR actor Jr NTR is reuniting with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas for a new mythological drama. The film will be produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's NTR Arts and S Radha Krishna's Haarika & Hassine Creations. The project was announced on Monday, with the tagline "Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshiped in the South."
Project details
Film likely to be based on Lord Muruga
Jr NTR shared the announcement poster on social media with the caption, "The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM." The poster features a battlefield engulfed in flames, with a towering trishul at its center. Notably, the trident's central shaft resembles a DNA strand. This detail and caption suggest that the film may be based on Lord Muruga (Kartikeya).
Production details
Project expected to be mounted on massive scale
While the makers are yet to officially confirm the story or mythological inspiration behind the project, the film is expected to be mounted on a massive scale. The film marks Jr NTR's second collaboration with Srinivas after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The project will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Other projects
Meanwhile, Jr NTR's next is 'Dragon'
On the work front, Jr NTR was recently seen in the title announcement teaser of Dragon, his upcoming action film with director Prashanth Neel. Slated for release in June 2027, the teaser introduced the actor as an assassin named Luger and generated significant buzz among fans. The Telugu film also stars Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, and Guru Somasundaram.