'Dragon': Jr NTR plays an assassin in brutal opium war 

The first glimpse of the much-anticipated film Dragon, featuring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, was unveiled on Tuesday midnight, marking the actor's 43rd birthday. The four-minute-and-28-second clip sets the movie amid the raging opium trade war and introduces the main characters, ending with a bolstering tease of Anil Kapoor 's cop role. The film is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2027.

Plot details 'Dragon' is set in 1967 Set in 1967, Dragon delves into the opium trade and an organization called the Afghan Trading Company. Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the female lead, narrates the glimpse, setting up this world before NTR's character is introduced. He plays Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. The film also stars Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, and Rajeev Kanakala, among others.

Character reveal NTR's physical transformation on display NTR's physical transformation for the role is evident in the glimpse. He looks noticeably leaner, which suits the character's aesthetic. The dialogue he delivers, "The greatest boon god has given me is that I don't regret after pulling the trigger," has been widely shared on social media since its release. Neel has also retained his signature visual grammar in Dragon, with a similar color palette, action framing, layered background score, and treatment of on-screen violence.

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