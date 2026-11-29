CINTAA row: Upasana Singh denies Deepak Kejriwal's assault allegations
What's the story
Veteran actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal is at the center of a controversy involving the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) and allegations of assault. The incident reportedly took place on November 26 at CINTAA's Mumbai office, where Kejriwal was allegedly attacked by four members: Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram, and Sapan Bhattacharya. However, CINTAA president Upasana Singh has denied these claims and accused Kejriwal of causing a ruckus at their office for a long time.
Counter-claims
Singh claims Kejriwal banned from CINTAA office
Singh has claimed that Kejriwal was no longer a member of CINTAA and had been banned from the office.
"We have had to file an FIR against him because he repeatedly comes there and behaves inappropriately," Singh told NDTV.
"He uses extremely offensive language with women as well as with our EC members. He tears down posters displayed there," she said.
Incident details
Actor Deepak Parashar fainted during the altercation, alleges Singh
Singh said that on November 26, a security guard stopped Kejriwal at the entrance, but he managed to get inside and walked into a meeting in the conference hall.
She alleged that he started hurling abuses at members, including veteran actor Deepak Parashar (74).
"Parashar already had health problems, including diabetes and high blood pressure," Singh said, adding that he went into distress and then fainted.
Injury claims
Singh accuses Kejriwal of injuring her
Singh also alleged that she was injured while trying to escort Kejriwal out of the conference hall.
"As he continued...speaking disrespectfully to Deepak ji, I told him politely that he could not enter the conference room."
"While I was escorting him out...he suddenly swung his arm, and his elbow struck my nose very badly," she said, adding that Kejriwal later said the contact was accidental.
Singh also said that Parashar was taken to the hospital when his condition deteriorated.
Police intervention
Singh then called the police
The veteran actor further explained, "We had to call the police because we repeatedly requested that he leave. We told him that he was not a member and should not behave in such a way."
"We feel threatened by him. Tomorrow, he might do something serious, or something might happen to him, and then he would accuse us of harming him. He comes of his own accord, starts fights himself, and then blames us by claiming that we assaulted him."
Past grievances
Kejriwal's alleged past misconduct at CINTAA
Singh said that the November 26 incident was not an isolated case.
She recalled a Republic Day program at CINTAA years ago when Kejriwal created chaos and a complaint was filed against him.
She also claimed that Hetal Parmar had lodged a complaint over Kejriwal's abusive language, and he later submitted a written apology.
"He used such offensive language against Preeti Sapru ji that no woman should ever have to hear. She has also filed a case against him."
Perspective
FWICE president BN Tiwari backs CINTAA members' version
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari also spoke about the controversy.
He said Kejriwal often visited the CINTAA office with Daisy Clements, and they used to be abusive toward people there.
He claimed members didn't usually confront Kejriwal because he is reportedly battling cancer.
Kejriwal is a veteran actor, known for projects such as Pardes, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Scam 2003.