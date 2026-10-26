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'Fauzi': Netaji's grandnephew demands apology for 'distorting facts'
The film will release next year

'Fauzi': Netaji's grandnephew demands apology for 'distorting facts'

By Isha Sharma
Oct 26, 2026
11:45 am
What's the story

The upcoming period war-action film, Fauzi, starring Prabhas, is in hot water over its portrayal of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's meeting with Adolf Hitler. Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of the freedom fighter, has accused the filmmakers of distorting historical facts and demanded an apology from director Hanu Raghavapudi. He spoke to IANS about his concerns over the film's representation of this significant moment in India's freedom struggle.

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'Fauzi' teaser was released recently

Historical integrity

'Distorting facts...is a crime': Chandra

Chandra stressed that while filmmakers have the freedom to interpret India's history and its heroes, this liberty should not compromise historical accuracy.

He said, "Distorting facts and resorting to fiction while dealing with national icons is, I think, a crime."

"It is very important to ensure that the right historical perspective is put forward for the viewers."

He alleged that Fauzi's depiction of Bose's meeting with Hitler misrepresents history and undermines the legacy of the revered leader.

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Historical context

Bose approached Hitler to get Germany's support for India

Chandra explained that his granduncle's meeting with Hitler was not an endorsement of fascism.

He added, "He recognized that Germany under Hitler and Japan under Hideki Tojo could provide assistance to the Indian freedom movement at that particular juncture."

"When Subhas Bose interacted with Hitler, he interacted as equals. He clearly told Hitler that you are not aware of the history, heritage, and culture of India."

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Trailer backlash

Teaser got mixed reviews online

The controversy was sparked by the Fauzi teaser, which features a scene where Bose introduces Prabhas's character to Hitler. Critics have raised concerns that this could overshadow Bose's historical importance.

One social media user said, "I strongly demand that a criminal case be filed against the makers for exploiting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to elevate and glorify Prabhas's character."

Another user wrote, "Why is Netaji hyping up Prabhas?"

Film details

Everything to know about 'Fauzi'

Despite the backlash, some Prabhas fans defended the film, stating it's a fictional story inspired by a real character.

Fauzi is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2027. The film is directed by Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers with T-Series Films presenting it.

Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Bhushan Kumar are the producers.

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