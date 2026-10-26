'Fauzi': Netaji's grandnephew demands apology for 'distorting facts'

Chandra stressed that while filmmakers have the freedom to interpret India's history and its heroes, this liberty should not compromise historical accuracy.

He said, "Distorting facts and resorting to fiction while dealing with national icons is, I think, a crime."

"It is very important to ensure that the right historical perspective is put forward for the viewers."

He alleged that Fauzi's depiction of Bose's meeting with Hitler misrepresents history and undermines the legacy of the revered leader.