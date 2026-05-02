Conway dies at 73 after pancreatic cancer wrote Spider-Man arc
Entertainment
Gerry Conway, the creative mind behind some of comics' most iconic moments, has died at 73 after battling pancreatic cancer.
He's best remembered for writing "The Night Gwen Stacy Died" in The Amazing Spider-Man, a storyline that changed superhero comics forever by bringing real emotion and consequence to the genre.
Conway helped create DC favorites
Conway's impact went way beyond Marvel. He helped create DC favorites like Power Girl and Firestorm, wrote Justice League of America, and even introduced Ms. Marvel.
His creativity also reached TV with shows like Law & Order and Batman: The Animated Series.
Soon, he'll be honored in the Will Eisner Hall of Fame, cementing his place as a true superhero storyteller.