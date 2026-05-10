'Cook With Comali' returns S7 on JioCinema with duo cookoffs Entertainment May 10, 2026

Cook with Comali is back for its seventh season (now streaming on JioHotstar) with a fresh twist.

This time, celebrity duos team up to tackle wild cooking challenges while trying to keep things hilarious under pressure.

Hosts Rakshan and Shaalin Zoya keep the energy high as the pairs race against the clock, serving up both food and laughs.