'Cook With Comali' returns S7 on JioCinema with duo cookoffs
Entertainment
Cook with Comali is back for its seventh season (now streaming on JioHotstar) with a fresh twist.
This time, celebrity duos team up to tackle wild cooking challenges while trying to keep things hilarious under pressure.
Hosts Rakshan and Shaalin Zoya keep the energy high as the pairs race against the clock, serving up both food and laughs.
Mani directs S7 IMDb 9.1
Directed by Parthiv Mani, season seven brings together fan-favorite Comalis and new celebrity teams like Aravinth Seiju-Sangeetha Sai, Gaana Vinoth-Bhagya, and Aranthangi Nisha-Riaz Ali.
The mix of intense competition and playful banter has already made waves, earning the show a standout IMDb rating of 9.1/10.