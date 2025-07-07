Next Article
'Coolie': Aamir Khan's role confirmed, no scenes with Nagarjuna
Aamir Khan is set to make a special appearance in Coolie, the upcoming Tamil action thriller led by Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
The film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan, and is hitting theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025.
TL;DR
'Coolie' to release on August 14
Coolie will release exclusively in theaters for an upgraded experience.
'Coolie' dives into gold smuggling
Khan's character shows up near the climax but doesn't share scenes with Nagarjuna.
The story dives into gold smuggling and marks Rajinikanth's 171st film.
Expect music from Anirudh Ravichander—this one's aiming for a pan-India buzz.