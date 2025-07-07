'Coolie': Aamir Khan's role confirmed, no scenes with Nagarjuna

TL;DR

'Coolie' to release on August 14

Coolie will release exclusively in theaters for an upgraded experience.

'Coolie' dives into gold smuggling

Khan's character shows up near the climax but doesn't share scenes with Nagarjuna.

The story dives into gold smuggling and marks Rajinikanth's 171st film.

Expect music from Anirudh Ravichander—this one's aiming for a pan-India buzz.