SSMB29 OTT release: Record deal for star-studded film
Get ready for SSMB29! Mahesh Babu teams up with director SS Rajamouli for a big-budget action-adventure, set to hit theaters on March 25, 2027.
The release lands right around Good Friday and major festivals, so expect some serious buzz.
Inspired by Indiana Jones and produced by KL Narayana, this one's aiming for global appeal.
Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran are part of star-studded cast
After its theatrical run, SSMB29 will stream worldwide on Netflix—perfect if you want to catch it from your couch.
The cast features Priyanka Chopra making her return to Indian cinema, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.
MM Keeravani composes music for this adventure
The film's music is being scored by MM Keeravani (think epic vibes), and it is expected to feature a fast-paced story packed with grand visuals and creative storytelling—just what you'd expect from Rajamouli's movies.