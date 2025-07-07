SSMB29 OTT release: Record deal for star-studded film

TL;DR

Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran are part of star-studded cast

After its theatrical run, SSMB29 will stream worldwide on Netflix—perfect if you want to catch it from your couch.

The cast features Priyanka Chopra making her return to Indian cinema, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

MM Keeravani composes music for this adventure

The film's music is being scored by MM Keeravani (think epic vibes), and it is expected to feature a fast-paced story packed with grand visuals and creative storytelling—just what you'd expect from Rajamouli's movies.