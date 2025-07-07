Mahesh Babu receives legal notice over real estate endorsement

TL;DR

Babu was questioned by ED last year

This isn't the first time the company's been in the spotlight—Babu was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate last April about money laundering linked to Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group, though he wasn't named as an accused.

The firm's owner is also under investigation for not delivering on their Green Meadows project.

Meanwhile, Babu hasn't commented yet and is busy shooting his new film with SS Rajamouli.