Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025
Mahesh Babu receives legal notice over real estate endorsement
Telugu star Mahesh Babu is facing legal heat after endorsing Sai Surya Developers, a real estate company now accused of fraud.
A Hyderabad doctor says she lost ₹34.8 lakh investing in plots promoted by him and has filed a complaint.
As a result, the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission has sent legal notices to Babu.
Babu was questioned by ED last year
This isn't the first time the company's been in the spotlight—Babu was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate last April about money laundering linked to Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group, though he wasn't named as an accused.
The firm's owner is also under investigation for not delivering on their Green Meadows project.
Meanwhile, Babu hasn't commented yet and is busy shooting his new film with SS Rajamouli.