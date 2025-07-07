Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025 Introducing the star-studded cast of 'Dhurandhar'

Ranveer Singh's first look from Dhurandhar just dropped on his birthday, and it's already turning heads.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by true events, the teaser shows Singh in a gritty, revenge-fueled avatar.

The vibe is set right away with his line, "Ghayal hoon isliye Ghatak hoon," hinting at a story packed with action and emotion.