Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025
Introducing the star-studded cast of 'Dhurandhar'
Ranveer Singh's first look from Dhurandhar just dropped on his birthday, and it's already turning heads.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by true events, the teaser shows Singh in a gritty, revenge-fueled avatar.
The vibe is set right away with his line, "Ghayal hoon isliye Ghatak hoon," hinting at a story packed with action and emotion.
TL;DR
A look at the star cast
Singh isn't alone—Sara Arjun joins him for some high-energy scenes, while Sanjay Dutt matches the film's tough mood with his rugged style.
Akshaye Khanna steps in as the main villain, R Madhavan lends his voice as narrator (almost unrecognizable here), and Arjun Rampal stands out with a bold new look featuring a gold tooth and thick beard.