Aahana Kumra launches production company, begins 1st project

TL;DR

'Lipstick Under My Burkha' star's limited roles led to this

Aahana Kumra made her TV debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Yudh and has starred in shows like Agent Raghav-Crime Branch and films such as The Accidental Prime Minister.

She earned praise for Lipstick Under My Burkha but recently found good roles hard to come by.

Besides mainstream work, she's also acted in short films like Siberia.

Creating opportunities for women in entertainment

Kumra's jump into production isn't just about keeping busy—it's about creating better opportunities for women in entertainment.

By starting her own company, she hopes to open doors not just for herself but for other female actors too.

While she isn't starring in their first project, she's excited about acting under her own banner soon and shaping stories from behind the scenes.