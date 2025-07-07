Aahana Kumra launches production company, begins 1st project
After facing a dry spell in acting gigs for over three years, Aahana Kumra has teamed up with casting director Apurva Singh Rathore to start Working Panda Films.
Their first project—a music video—is already underway.
For Kumra, the lack of strong roles for women was a big push to try something new behind the camera.
'Lipstick Under My Burkha' star's limited roles led to this
Aahana Kumra made her TV debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Yudh and has starred in shows like Agent Raghav-Crime Branch and films such as The Accidental Prime Minister.
She earned praise for Lipstick Under My Burkha but recently found good roles hard to come by.
Besides mainstream work, she's also acted in short films like Siberia.
Creating opportunities for women in entertainment
Kumra's jump into production isn't just about keeping busy—it's about creating better opportunities for women in entertainment.
By starting her own company, she hopes to open doors not just for herself but for other female actors too.
While she isn't starring in their first project, she's excited about acting under her own banner soon and shaping stories from behind the scenes.