Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 07, 2025
Thammudu's Day 3 box office collection declines
Thammudu, a Telugu action drama starring Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, and Laya, hit theaters on July 4.
Set in the fictional village of Ambaragoudu and unfolding over a single night, the film follows intense events within the village.
TL;DR
'Thammudu,' struggles to cross ₹5 crore mark
The movie opened with ₹1.9 crore but quickly dropped to ₹1.16 crore and ₹1 crore on its next two days, totaling about ₹4.07 crore so far.
Sunday's average occupancy was just 15%, though it peaked at 43% in Karimnagar but stayed under 11% in cities like Bengaluru and NCR.
Critics felt the film was too melodramatic
While performances got some praise, critics felt Thammudu leaned too much into melodrama and lacked tight execution.
With mixed reviews and weak word-of-mouth, it's been tough for the film to draw crowds or build momentum.