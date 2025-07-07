Thammudu's Day 3 box office collection declines

TL;DR

'Thammudu,' struggles to cross ₹5 crore mark

The movie opened with ₹1.9 crore but quickly dropped to ₹1.16 crore and ₹1 crore on its next two days, totaling about ₹4.07 crore so far.

Sunday's average occupancy was just 15%, though it peaked at 43% in Karimnagar but stayed under 11% in cities like Bengaluru and NCR.

Critics felt the film was too melodramatic

While performances got some praise, critics felt Thammudu leaned too much into melodrama and lacked tight execution.

With mixed reviews and weak word-of-mouth, it's been tough for the film to draw crowds or build momentum.