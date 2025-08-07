'Coolie' vs 'War 2': Box office buzz ahead of clash

'Coolie' could rule in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

"Coolie" lands on the same day as "War 2," starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR—so expect some major box office buzz.

With no big Malayalam films out that weekend, "Coolie" could pull crowds in Kerala while also dominating in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, "War 2" might attract more fans from Telugu-speaking regions.

Either way, it's shaping up to be a festival weekend for movie lovers!