'Coolie' vs 'War 2': Box office buzz ahead of clash
Rajinikanth's much-awaited film "Coolie," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, drops in theaters on August 14, 2025—just in time for the Independence Day weekend.
The movie is going big with releases in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It features a seriously stacked cast: Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir (whose viral Monica song is already making waves).
Music comes from Anirudh Ravichander.
'Coolie' could rule in Kerala, Tamil Nadu
"Coolie" lands on the same day as "War 2," starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR—so expect some major box office buzz.
With no big Malayalam films out that weekend, "Coolie" could pull crowds in Kerala while also dominating in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, "War 2" might attract more fans from Telugu-speaking regions.
Either way, it's shaping up to be a festival weekend for movie lovers!