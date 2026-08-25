'You chose this': How Taylor Swift copes with pressure

Swift explained her coping mechanisms, saying, "I go through several processes and coping mechanisms that I've gone through over the years."

"And one of them is saying, 'You chose this. You chose this every day. You could have opted out of this any day before it got unmanageably big.' And I decided not to because I love it that much."

She added, "Everything that comes with this ultimately is worth it as long as I get to still make music."