Coppola's documentary 'Marc by Sofia' tracks Jacobs' 12-week armory prep
Entertainment
Sofia Coppola, best known for Lost in Translation, is stepping into documentaries with Marc by Sofia.
The film follows designer Marc Jacobs as he hustles through 12 weeks of prep for his Fall/Winter 2024 show at New York's Park Avenue Armory.
Jacobs and Coppola's 30-year friendship
The documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at Jacobs's creative process, from picking fabrics to obsessing over nail polish shades, and the pressure that comes with big runway deadlines.
Coppola draws parallels between their creative journeys and highlights how self-doubt can actually fuel new ideas.
Their more than three-decade friendship and shared artistic vision are front and center, showing just how much passion goes into every detail of Jacobs's work.