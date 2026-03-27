Coppola's documentary 'Marc by Sofia' tracks Jacobs' 12-week armory prep

Jacobs and Coppola's 30-year friendship

The documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at Jacobs's creative process, from picking fabrics to obsessing over nail polish shades, and the pressure that comes with big runway deadlines.

Coppola draws parallels between their creative journeys and highlights how self-doubt can actually fuel new ideas.

Their more than three-decade friendship and shared artistic vision are front and center, showing just how much passion goes into every detail of Jacobs's work.