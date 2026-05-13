Matthew Perry's drug counselor to be sentenced in fatal overdose

Erik Fleming, a licensed drug addiction counselor who delivered the fatal dose of ketamine to F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor Matthew Perry , is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday. The 56-year-old is one of five individuals who have pleaded guilty in connection with Perry's 2023 death. Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of two and a half years for Fleming, reported Associated Press.

Legal proceedings Fleming connected Perry with 'Ketamine Queen' Sangha Fleming was the one who connected Perry with Jasveen Sangha, a convicted drug dealer who has been dubbed the "Ketamine Queen" by prosecutors. Sangha was sentenced to 15 years in prison last month. In his defense, Fleming's lawyers have requested a sentence of three months in prison and nine months at a residential drug treatment facility. They argue that he has gone to great lengths to atone for his actions.

Case details Prosecutors seek sentencing despite cooperation Fleming became the first defendant in the case to plead guilty, admitting to one count of distributing ketamine that resulted in death. This plea came even before arrests were announced in the case. However, prosecutors argue that while his exceptional cooperation should lead to a lighter sentence, his role as a drug counselor who sold illegal street drugs to Perry should count against him.

Advertisement

Details about Perry's death Flemming sold illegal street drugs Perry had been receiving ketamine treatments for depression, an off-label use of the drug. A few weeks before his death, he sought more of the drug than prescribed and was introduced to Fleming by a friend. According to prosecutors, Fleming obtained ketamine from Sangha, inflated its price, and delivered it to Perry's home, where it was sold to his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

Advertisement