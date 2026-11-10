Country singer Beach dies at 22 in Florida car crash
Entertainment
CJ Beach, a rising name in country music, died in a car accident in Florida early on November 7. He was just 22.
The crash happened after his car left the road and hit several trees; he wasn't wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
Hours earlier, he'd been performing live for fans at The Salty Donkey.
Father confirms beach death on Facebook
CJ's father confirmed the heartbreaking news on Facebook, thanking supporters and urging better safety at the crash site.
Fans have been leaving messages on CJ's last Instagram post, where he played his song "Cigarettes."
Local radio paid tribute to him too, highlighting how CJ started the Deadmen Walking Festival to help local artists in Wakulla County.
His passion for supporting fellow musicians leaves a lasting mark on his community.