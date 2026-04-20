ED seeks more time regarding Jacqueline's approver request 

A Delhi court has deferred the hearing on actor Jacqueline Fernandez 's plea to turn approver in a high-profile money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar . The Patiala House Court granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) more time to respond, as per ANI. The agency called Fernandez's application "vague" and said it needed time to examine details before filing its response.

Court proceedings Next hearing scheduled for May 8 The case was heard by Special Judge Prashant Sharma, who has now scheduled the next hearing for May 8. Earlier, on April 17, the court had issued a notice to the ED after Fernandez's legal team filed an application seeking to turn approver in the case. The actor has been under investigation and was named as an accused in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency.

Legal history Delhi High Court dismissed Fernandez's plea last year Earlier, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Fernandez's plea (on July 3, 2025 to be exact), where she sought to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered against her. The Supreme Court of India also refused to interfere with the high court's order. Now, Fernandez has requested to turn into an approver, which involves an accused or accomplice turning into a witness to support the prosecution's case.

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