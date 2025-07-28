Next Article
'Court' Tamil remake announced, Prashanth to play lead
Actor-filmmaker Thiagarajan is set to bring the Telugu courtroom drama Court to Tamil audiences.
The original, released in March, tackled the misuse of the POCSO Act and made waves both at the box office (₹58 crore worldwide) and on streaming platforms thanks to its strong social message.
Will the Tamil version match the original's impact?
For the Tamil version, Prashanth will likely take over Priyadarshi's lead role, joined by Priyanka (Devyani's daughter) and Krithik (producer Kathiresan's son).
The remake aims to keep the impactful narrative while connecting with a fresh crowd—just like how the original found fans across languages.