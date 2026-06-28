Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid split after over a decade together
What's the story
Hollywood actor Courteney Cox (62) and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid (49) have reportedly ended their relationship after over a decade together. The news was first reported by Daily Mail. Despite the split, friends of the former couple say it wasn't an "ugly" breakup and that they are living "different lives."
Statement
'They are great friends and care about each other'
A friend told Daily Mail, "Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship, and they remain extremely amicable." "They are great friends and care about each other very much." The pair was last publicly seen together at the US Open in September 2025.
Relationship timeline
Their relationship timeline
Cox and McDaid first met at a house party hosted by the actor in 2013. By 2014, the Northern Irish singer proposed to Cox. However, they called off their engagement in December 2015, per Page Six. They reconciled in 2016, with Cox stating their relationship felt "different" the second time around. "We have both really worked on ourselves...on the parts that needed the most attention. And it feels really different," she said on Running Wild with Bear Grylls.
Personal growth
How their initial breakup helped Cox
In April 2024, Cox opened up about their initial breakup during a couples therapy session. She said it was "really intense" and that she was shocked by McDaid's decision to end things. However, she also expressed gratitude for the breakup as it helped her learn how to "reclaim" her voice and boundaries.
Family plans
Cox on having a child with McDaid
Throughout their relationship, Cox had expressed a desire to have a child with McDaid. In an interview with NewBeauty in 2017, she said, "I could carry someone else's egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny, that is." Meanwhile, on the work front, Cox was recently seen in Scream 7.