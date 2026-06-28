Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid split after over a decade together

Relationship timeline

Their relationship timeline

Cox and McDaid first met at a house party hosted by the actor in 2013. By 2014, the Northern Irish singer proposed to Cox. However, they called off their engagement in December 2015, per Page Six. They reconciled in 2016, with Cox stating their relationship felt "different" the second time around. "We have both really worked on ourselves...on the parts that needed the most attention. And it feels really different," she said on Running Wild with Bear Grylls.