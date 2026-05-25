'Cousins and Kalyanams' hits JioHotstar May 29 with 60 episodes
Entertainment
Cousins and Kalyanams, a Malayalam family drama, drops on JioHotstar this May 29.
The series follows six cousins over 26 years as they grow up, fall in love, face life's ups and downs, and celebrate seven weddings together.
With 60 episodes planned, you'll get four new ones every Friday: plenty to binge with friends.
Varrier Rahoof reunite in family drama
Priya Prakash Varrier (yes, the viral "wink" star) and Roshan Abdul Rahoof from Oru Adaar Love are back together on screen. They're joined by Junais, Subin Tarzan, Saniya Fathima, and Nanda Jayadev.
Expect a mix of nostalgia and real-life feels as the story moves from childhood memories in Kerala to adult dreams and changing family bonds.