'Cousins and Kalyanams' hits JioHotstar May 29 with 60 episodes Entertainment May 25, 2026

Cousins and Kalyanams, a Malayalam family drama, drops on JioHotstar this May 29.

The series follows six cousins over 26 years as they grow up, fall in love, face life's ups and downs, and celebrate seven weddings together.

With 60 episodes planned, you'll get four new ones every Friday: plenty to binge with friends.