What to expect from 'Something is Killing Children' film adaptation
What's the story
Director Craig Zobel has been announced as the director for the upcoming film adaptation of the horror comic book series Something Is Killing the Children, reported Deadline. The announcement was made during New York Comic Con's Blumfest on Friday. The original comic series, created by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera, has sold over 5 million copies worldwide since its release in 2019.
Production details
Who are the producers of the upcoming film?
The series is about "Erica Slaughter, a monster hunter who arrives in the small town of Archer's Peak after children begin disappearing to take down the creature preying on them," per Deadline.
The film adaptation will be produced by Stephen Christy and Tynion IV for Boom! Studios/Penguin Random House.
Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse, with Shaun Sutton, Ryan Turek, Adam Yoelin, and Mette Norkjaer as executive producers.
Dell'Edera will serve as a co-producer.
Franchise expansion
Zobel is known for his work on 'The Leftovers'
The franchise is also getting an adult animated television series, which will be overseen by Tynion IV.
The spin-off series, titled House of Slaughter, sold over 500,000 copies of its first issue alone.
Zobel is known for films like Compliance and Z for Zachariah and shows such as The Leftovers and Mare of Easttown.
He recently wrapped production on Turpentine with Melissa McCarthy and Connie Storrie.