What to expect from 'Something is Killing Children' film adaptation

The series is about "Erica Slaughter, a monster hunter who arrives in the small town of Archer's Peak after children begin disappearing to take down the creature preying on them," per Deadline.

The film adaptation will be produced by Stephen Christy and Tynion IV for Boom! Studios/Penguin Random House.

Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse, with Shaun Sutton, Ryan Turek, Adam Yoelin, and Mette Norkjaer as executive producers.

Dell'Edera will serve as a co-producer.