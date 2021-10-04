Man trespasses Kylie Jenner's LA mansion and lights fireworks, held

One of Kylie Jenner's fans went a bit too overboard with his emotions

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has millions of fans, but some of them are creepy. According to reports, one of her fans broke into her Los Angeles home recently. He allegedly crossed the fence and began setting off fireworks hoping that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) star will come out of her house and he will get a chance to meet her.

Here is what all went down

Before making the final move, the overzealous fan had asked her security guards about the star's whereabouts. After he did not get an answer, the man left only to come back with his explosives. He then started lighting them up after jumping the fence. An eyewitness reportedly told TMZ that the suspect also tried to imply he had a gun in his possession.

And, Jenner missed the entire drama at her mansion

The intruder even carried a suitcase that had things such as a hammer, rubber mallet, lighter and fireworks. The authorities were informed immediately, who apprehended the man. He is right now in jail and has been held on $20,000 bail (felony vandalism). And sadly for him, the entrepreneur was not even at home that time to witness the drama he brought upon him.

The 24-year-old star sits on top of $700mn net worth

The housebreak incident comes days after Jenner showed off her expensive Los Angeles Holmby Hills mansion while filming the 73 Questions video for Vogue. The mansion, a gigantic 19,250sqft property, has seven bedrooms, a home theatre, and 14 bathrooms. The 1997 born, who belongs to one the most popular celebrity families in the US, has a net worth of $700 million (as of 2021).

Jenner yet to announce due date of Stormi's sibling

Separately, the mother of one is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child, a fact she shared with all last month. All three of them are right now staying in the palatial house. In her announcement made on Instagram, the KUWTK star shared a snap of her baby bump. She has not yet revealed the gender or due date of her unborn baby.