Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam' heads to OTT
What's the story
The Telugu family drama Crazy Kalyanam, starring Anupama Parameswaran (Bison Kaalamaadan) will make its digital debut on Aha on November 20. The film is directed by Badrappa Gajula and also stars VK Naresh and Tharun Bhascker. It will be available in both Telugu and Tamil languages. The film was released in theaters on October 16.
Production insights
Meet the cast and crew of the drama
Crazy Kalyanam features a star-studded cast including Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Akhil Raj Uddemari, and others.
The film is produced by Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy under the banner of Arrow Cinemas.
Gajula has not only directed but also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues.
Film's composition
Suresh Bobbili has composed the music for the film
Suresh Bobbili has composed the music for Crazy Kalyanam.
The lyrics have been penned by Kasarla Syam, Goreti Venkanna, and Chaitanya Prasad.
On the technical front, Syam Dhupati worked as the cinematographer.
IMDb describes the plot as, "A father searches for a groom for his career-focused daughter, who confesses she loves someone else. Meanwhile, his unpredictable son-in-law creates chaos, switching between sober mornings and drunken nights."