'Creepy' casting director once asked me to meet him privately: Helly
TV actor Helly Shah has opened up about a disturbing audition with a casting director, saying, "It wasn't exactly the casting couch but it was extremely creepy. I didn't even want to tell anyone about it."
The incident happened at Film City when she went for an audition with her mom.
Feeling scared and jittery
Helly remembers feeling scared and jittery as soon as she left the office, and believes her mom's presence may have protected her from something worse.
Coming from Ahmedabad without industry connections, she says her parents always stood by her—even when relatives warned them about risks in showbiz.
Turning down big web series role
Later in her career, Helly turned down a big web series role after being asked to meet privately or handle things online.
She called the demand "shameless," told them to find someone else, and blocked the caller—choosing self-respect over questionable offers.