'Criminal Minds: Evolution' to end with Season 20
What's the story
The popular procedural drama, Criminal Minds: Evolution, will conclude with its upcoming 20th season on Paramount+. Variety reported that Season 20 has not been given a premiere date yet but is set to air in 2027. The show follows the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), a team of profilers tasked with analyzing and capturing the country's most dangerous criminals.
Showrunner's statement
'We're looking forward to sharing Season 20...'
Erica Messer, the series showrunner and executive producer, expressed her gratitude for everyone involved in the show.
"It's hard to put into words what Criminal Minds has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey," she said.
"We're looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone and celebrating the legacy of this special show we've all built together."
Cast and crew
Cast and crew of upcoming season
The upcoming 20th season of Criminal Minds: Evolution will see the return of franchise mainstays Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, and Aisha Tyler.
Paget Brewster, RJ Hatanaka, and Adam Rodriguez will also join the cast.
The series is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, with Breen Frazier, Glenn Kershaw, Chris Barbour, Stacey Hardt, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers alongside Messer.
Series history
'Criminal Minds' originally aired on CBS
Criminal Minds originally premiered on CBS in September 2005 and focused on criminal profilers working for the FBI's BAU.
The show wrapped its CBS run with a 10-episode season in early 2020, then returned on Paramount+ in November 2022 as Criminal Minds: Evolution for a 16th season.
It has retained the Evolution subtitle throughout its entire run on Paramount+.