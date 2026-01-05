Next Article
Critics' Choice Awards 2026: 'Sinners' and 'Adolescence' steal the spotlight
Entertainment
The Critics Choice Awards just wrapped up in Santa Monica, with Chelsea Handler as host and big names like Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Leonardo DiCaprio turning heads on the red carpet.
"Sinners" totally dominated with 17 film nominations, while "Adolescence" led TV with six.
Who got the biggest nods?
"Sinners" was up for Best Picture, along with "Bugonia" and "Frankenstein." Directors Paul Thomas Anderson ("One Battle After Another") and Ryan Coogler ("Sinners") were recognized too.
Acting categories featured Chalamet ("Marty Supreme"), Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet"), DiCaprio ("One Battle After Another"), Ariana Grande ("Wicked: For Good"), Mark Ruffalo ("Task"), and Kathy Bates ("The Matlock").
Plus, Miles Caton from "Sinners" snagged Best Young Actor.