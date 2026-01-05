Simu Liu confirms 'Shang-Chi' sequel, teases 'Avengers: Doomsday' role

Behind the scenes with Liu and the Avengers crew

At New York Comic Con, Liu shared how filming "Avengers: Doomsday" helped him bond with co-stars like Channing Tatum, and he expressed genuine admiration for legends Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

He even posted an Instagram snap with castmates including Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr., giving fans a peek at the stacked lineup.

The movie drops December 2026, but Liu's exact role is still under wraps—keeping Marvel fans guessing (and hyped).