Simu Liu confirms 'Shang-Chi' sequel, teases 'Avengers: Doomsday' role
Entertainment
Simu Liu reiterated that a "Shang-Chi" sequel is on the way, following the original's big success in 2021.
He also teased that he'll be appearing in two upcoming Marvel blockbusters: "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."
Behind the scenes with Liu and the Avengers crew
At New York Comic Con, Liu shared how filming "Avengers: Doomsday" helped him bond with co-stars like Channing Tatum, and he expressed genuine admiration for legends Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.
He even posted an Instagram snap with castmates including Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr., giving fans a peek at the stacked lineup.
The movie drops December 2026, but Liu's exact role is still under wraps—keeping Marvel fans guessing (and hyped).