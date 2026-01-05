Veteran Tamil film producer AVM Saravanan passes away at 86
AVM Saravanan, a legendary name in Tamil cinema and the son of AVM Productions founder A.V. Meiyappan, passed away on Thursday morning at age 86 after battling age-related health issues. His passing came just a day after his birthday.
Fans and industry figures paid their respects at AVM Studios, with Chief Minister MK Stalin also visiting to honor him.
Who was AVM Saravanan?
Born December 3, 1939, Saravanan joined the family business and later led AVM Productions after his father's death.
Over his career, he produced several acclaimed films—including hits like Sivaji: The Boss and Ayan—that shaped Tamil cinema for decades.
He won two Filmfare Awards South and even served as Sheriff of Madras in the mid-1980s.
Saravanan is survived by his son M S Guhan and daughter Usha—his legacy will definitely live on in Indian film history.