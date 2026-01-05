Veteran Tamil film producer AVM Saravanan passes away at 86

Who was AVM Saravanan?

Born December 3, 1939, Saravanan joined the family business and later led AVM Productions after his father's death.

Over his career, he produced several acclaimed films—including hits like Sivaji: The Boss and Ayan—that shaped Tamil cinema for decades.

He won two Filmfare Awards South and even served as Sheriff of Madras in the mid-1980s.

Saravanan is survived by his son M S Guhan and daughter Usha—his legacy will definitely live on in Indian film history.