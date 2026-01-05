Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' hits Netflix soon

What to expect from 'Dhurandhar'

The story follows Singh as a covert agent working to take down a Karachi-based terror group, drawing inspiration from real-life events like hijackings and the Parliament attack.

The cast is stacked: Akshaye Khanna plays the main villain, with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in major roles.

If you're into gripping stories and big performances, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.