Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' hits Netflix soon
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's high-energy spy film Dhurandhar is coming to Netflix on January 30, 2026.
After making a massive ₹1,100 crore at the global box office, this Aditya Dhar-directed thriller—packed with espionage and patriotism—will be ready to stream for subscribers.
What to expect from 'Dhurandhar'
The story follows Singh as a covert agent working to take down a Karachi-based terror group, drawing inspiration from real-life events like hijackings and the Parliament attack.
The cast is stacked: Akshaye Khanna plays the main villain, with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in major roles.
If you're into gripping stories and big performances, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.