Neeraj Ghaywan slams 'Tere Ishk Mein' for 'ugly' violence
What's the story
Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan recently slammed the film Tere Ishk Mein for its "plain ugly" depiction of violence. Speaking to the YouTube channel Yuvaa, he criticized the trend of excessive violence in cinema, especially in romantic dramas. He specifically called out a scene from Tere Ishk Mein where Dhanush's character is seen carrying a glass bottle to a wedding to throw it at Kriti Sanon's character.
Triggering portrayal
'Such scenes can be triggering...': Ghaywan
Ghaywan expressed concern that such graphic depictions of violence can be very triggering for audiences. He said, "You know, recently there was a film, Tere Ishk Mein, and I saw the trailer of it. There is a scene where he's (Dhanush) carrying that bottle to a wedding, and he's almost about to throw it like acid on the girl (Sanon). It must be so triggering for so many people. I got triggered myself watching it."
Smarter depiction
'Smarter ways to do these things'
Ghaywan further said, "It is not even smart, I'm sorry. It's just plain ugly to put that in, just because toxicity is 'cool' these days. I feel the portrayal of violence is about who you are triggering, what you're trying to say, and there are smarter ways to do these things." He also emphasized that there are better ways to depict violence without resorting to graphic imagery.
Caste representation
Criticism of caste representation in TVF shows
In the same conversation, Ghaywan criticized the lack of caste representation in TVF's storytelling. He pointed out that all their shows have upper-caste characters and none from lower castes or Muslims. "Take TVF...they have shows that are genuinely very good. And that's exactly why I have the problem. It's made by IIT-ians, who are supposed to be the most educated lot in this country." "And every single show of theirs, since inception, has always had upper-caste characters."