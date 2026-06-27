Neeraj Ghaywan slams 'Tere Ishk Mein' for 'ugly' violence

Caste representation

Criticism of caste representation in TVF shows

In the same conversation, Ghaywan criticized the lack of caste representation in TVF's storytelling. He pointed out that all their shows have upper-caste characters and none from lower castes or Muslims. "Take TVF...they have shows that are genuinely very good. And that's exactly why I have the problem. It's made by IIT-ians, who are supposed to be the most educated lot in this country." "And every single show of theirs, since inception, has always had upper-caste characters."