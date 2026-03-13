Sun TV sues CSK over 'Jailer,' 'Coolie' copyright infringement

Legal proceedings

Why did Sun TV sue CSK?

The television network alleged that CSK used audio tracks, background music, and dialogues from the aforementioned movies in a promotional video for the Indian Premier League (IPL) team's new jersey without permission, reported The Hindu. The video was shared on CSK's social media platforms before the lawsuit was initiated. Following the issuance of a copyright strike, CSK took down the promotional video and reportedly re-uploaded it with different music. CSK will avoid using these movies' content in the future.