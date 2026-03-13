Sun TV sues CSK over 'Jailer,' 'Coolie' copyright infringement
What's the story
Sun TV Network Limited has filed a copyright infringement suit against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Limited in the Madras High Court over the use of content from Jailer, Jailer 2, and Coolie. During Friday's court proceedings, Sun TV presented an agreement with composer Anirudh Ravichander granting it full rights to exploit the music. Senior counsel J Ravindran said CSK stopped using the copyrighted material after receiving an email on March 1 and urged the franchise to avoid such use henceforth.
Legal proceedings
Why did Sun TV sue CSK?
The television network alleged that CSK used audio tracks, background music, and dialogues from the aforementioned movies in a promotional video for the Indian Premier League (IPL) team's new jersey without permission, reported The Hindu. The video was shared on CSK's social media platforms before the lawsuit was initiated. Following the issuance of a copyright strike, CSK took down the promotional video and reportedly re-uploaded it with different music. CSK will avoid using these movies' content in the future.
Legal developments
Hearing adjourned to March 16
The Madras High Court is now examining whether additional restrictions or penalties should be imposed for the unauthorized use of these songs and dialogues. The suit also alleges that the promotional video was used to sell CSK merchandise for ₹2,399, suggesting these materials were exploited for unauthorized commercial benefits. After recording the submissions, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy adjourned the hearing to March 16, directing CSK to file an affidavit.