Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars' will return, but with a twist
What's the story
Netflix has officially renewed its popular Korean cooking competition show, Culinary Class Wars, for a third season. But there will be a stark difference in format. The new season will feature four-person teams from the same restaurant competing against teams from other restaurants, instead of individual chefs.
Format change
New format: Teams from single restaurant to compete
The upcoming season will see teams of four chefs from the same restaurant go head-to-head in a battle for culinary supremacy. This new format emphasizes teamwork and collaboration, as entire kitchens work together to defend their pride and reputation. Individual applications are not allowed, but restaurants with multiple locations can participate as a single team.
Show success
'Culinary Class Wars' continues to dominate Netflix's Top 10
The show has been a consistent presence in Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV rankings for two years. The second season was particularly praised for its heightened competition, innovative rules, and increased stakes while staying true to the show's original charm. Studio Slam will be back to produce Season 3 with producer Kim Eun-ji and writer Mo Eun-seol leading the creative team.
Impact
Season 1 revitalized Seoul's dining scene
The first season of Culinary Class Wars was credited with breathing new life into Seoul's dining scene. The show reportedly led to an increase in restaurant bookings and a renewed interest in the city's culinary talent. The show's unique concept and intense competition have made it a favorite among viewers, both in Korea and around the world.