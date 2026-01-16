Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars' will return, but with a twist

Netflix has officially renewed its popular Korean cooking competition show, Culinary Class Wars, for a third season. But there will be a stark difference in format. The new season will feature four-person teams from the same restaurant competing against teams from other restaurants, instead of individual chefs.

Format change New format: Teams from single restaurant to compete The upcoming season will see teams of four chefs from the same restaurant go head-to-head in a battle for culinary supremacy. This new format emphasizes teamwork and collaboration, as entire kitchens work together to defend their pride and reputation. Individual applications are not allowed, but restaurants with multiple locations can participate as a single team.

Show success 'Culinary Class Wars' continues to dominate Netflix's Top 10 The show has been a consistent presence in Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV rankings for two years. The second season was particularly praised for its heightened competition, innovative rules, and increased stakes while staying true to the show's original charm. Studio Slam will be back to produce Season 3 with producer Kim Eun-ji and writer Mo Eun-seol leading the creative team.

