'Anything But Ghosts' to exist in same universe as 'Obsession'
What's the story
Curry Barker, the writer-director of Focus Features and Universal's Obsession, has announced that his upcoming horror film Anything But Ghosts will exist in the same universe as his previous work. The news was revealed during a recent post-screening Q&A session, where he mentioned a direct reference to Obsession in his next project. "There's like a news article thing on the next movie where you hear a news anchor talking about a triple homicide [by] a woman," he said.
Film insights
What is 'Anything But Ghosts' about?
In Anything But Ghosts, two con artists pretending to be ghost hunters find themselves in a perilous situation when they encounter a real dark entity. Barker not only co-wrote the film with Cooper Tomlinson but also stars in it alongside his long-time comedic partner. The movie stars Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Violet McGraw.
Plot
Plot of 'Obsession'
Obsession is a psychological horror thriller that follows a socially awkward music store employee, Bear, who buys a supernatural wishing toy to make his longtime crush, Nikki, fall in love with him. But when the wish takes a violent turn, he realizes his desperate actions have trapped them both in a menacing nightmare. The movie released in India on Friday and stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette.