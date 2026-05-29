Curry Barker's next film set in 'Obsession' universe

'Anything But Ghosts' to exist in same universe as 'Obsession'

By Apoorva Rastogi 06:04 pm May 29, 202606:04 pm

What's the story

Curry Barker, the writer-director of Focus Features and Universal's Obsession, has announced that his upcoming horror film Anything But Ghosts will exist in the same universe as his previous work. The news was revealed during a recent post-screening Q&A session, where he mentioned a direct reference to Obsession in his next project. "There's like a news article thing on the next movie where you hear a news anchor talking about a triple homicide [by] a woman," he said.