Curtis to star in NBC's 'Newlyweds' 1st multi-camera sitcom October

Curtis says she's thrilled for the job, calling multi-camera sitcoms "my favorite" because of their fun, live vibe.

She's also stepping up as a producer, sharing, "I've been waiting my whole life, literally, to be able to manifest ideas and bring what I love about what I do into the workplace."

The series stars real-life couple Tea Leoni and Tim Daly (yep, from Madam Secretary), reuniting on-screen for more laughs.