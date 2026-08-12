Curtis to star in NBC's 'Newlyweds' 1st multi-camera sitcom October
Entertainment
Jamie Lee Curtis is jumping into her first-ever multi-camera sitcom with NBC's Newlyweds, hitting screens October 2026.
The comedy follows a middle-aged couple who get married just days after meeting, and Curtis will play the ex-wife, her first time taking on this kind of TV role.
Curtis producing, Leoni and Daly reunite
Curtis says she's thrilled for the job, calling multi-camera sitcoms "my favorite" because of their fun, live vibe.
She's also stepping up as a producer, sharing, "I've been waiting my whole life, literally, to be able to manifest ideas and bring what I love about what I do into the workplace."
The series stars real-life couple Tea Leoni and Tim Daly (yep, from Madam Secretary), reuniting on-screen for more laughs.