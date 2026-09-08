'Ramayana' was pre-visualized using motion capture tech

Kumar, who has previously worked on Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad, said he doesn't feel the pressure of expectations from Ramayana.

"There is a lot of pressure for Nitesh because he has to be answerable to the audience. I don't face that much pressure."

"Actually, I do not care that much about how the audience is going to react because it's a process of work."

"If I did care too much about it, then my work would suffer."