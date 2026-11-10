Cyriac Abby Philips asks Deepinder Goyal about Temple brain flow
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is facing heat from Cyriac Abby Philips (aka TheLiverDoc) for not sharing promised details about his wearable, Temple.
Philips publicly asked why Goyal hadn't explained how Temple measures Brain Flow or what its limitations are, saying he wanted a detailed note explaining what Brain Flow is and what the limitations of this metric are.
Temple priced at ₹85,000 faces skepticism
Temple claims to track brain blood flow and costs ₹85,000, but experts and social media users want proof that it actually works.
TheLiverDoc questioned whether screenshots showing unique metrics like entropy could be fake.
Goyal defended his product, saying he's invested heavily in it and that no one has to buy it, plus if there were exaggerations in its claims, regulators would step in.