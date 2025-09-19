Next Article
D4vd's album promo halted after teen's body found in his car
Entertainment
Promotions for singer-songwriter D4vd's deluxe version of his album have been put on hold after the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in his abandoned Tesla in Hollywood Hills.
Universal Music Group and other partners have pressed pause on all promotional activities while police investigate.
Investigation details
Police searched D4vd's LA home and are looking into photos showing him with Hernandez, but no charges have been filed—D4vd is cooperating.
Hernandez's mother told TMZ her daughter was dating someone named David, which matches how you say "D4vd."
The singer has canceled recent shows, and his last post was about the deluxe version of his album "Withered," released earlier this year.