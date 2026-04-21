'Daadi Ki Hain Shaadi Aur Iss Baar Hoga Hungama!' trailer
Entertainment
The trailer for Daadi Ki Hain Shaadi Aur Iss Baar Hoga Hungama! just dropped, bringing Neetu Kapoor back to movies and making Riddhima Kapoor Sahni her big-screen debut.
Kapil Sharma stars as the guy whose wedding plans get hilariously hijacked when his grandma (played by Neetu) announces she's getting married too: cue lots of family drama and laughs.
May 8 release features Kumar, Khateeb
Along with Sarath Kumar and Sadia Khateeb, this comedy is packed with familiar faces. The movie hits theaters on May 8.
Riddhima shared that filming was a wonderful experience, full of learning and bonding.
Plus, if you're into fun music numbers, keep an eye out for the colorful Senti song: it really captures the film's festive energy.