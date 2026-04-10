'Daadi Ki Shaadi' set May 8 2026 stars Kapoor, Sharma
Entertainment
Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, is set to release on May 8, 2026.
The film blends comedy with family traditions and promises a nostalgic vibe, perfect if you're into feel-good entertainers.
Sahni debuts as Mohan directs
The movie features a stellar lineup, with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni making her acting debut alongside Sadia Khateeb and other talented names.
Directed by Ashish R Mohan and backed by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production, this one's got all the ingredients for a fun watch.