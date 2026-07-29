'Daayra': Kareena-Prithviraj's first-look out in intense poster
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film Daayra unveiled a poster featuring lead actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday. The poster hints at an intense confrontation between the two characters, adding to the anticipation for their first on-screen collaboration. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is a crime thriller produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios.
Film's narrative
Film promises layered narrative exploring crime and justice
The poster depicts Kapoor Khan and Sukumaran on either side of a cordoned-off crime scene, hinting at their characters' involvement in a world where crime and consequence intersect.
The film explores themes of law, justice, morality, and accountability.
One can expect a layered narrative that will pose difficult questions to the audience, often catching them off-guard.
Director's journey
'Daayra' is Gulzar's 3rd collaboration with Junglee Pictures
Daayra is Gulzar's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, following the success of Talvar and Raazi.
The poster's stripped-down visual style matches its serious tone; it avoids a flashy first look in favor of a raw and grounded feel. This approach aligns with Gulzar's style of realistic storytelling.
Daayra is set to hit theaters on September 18, 2026.