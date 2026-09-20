'Daayra' grows on Day 2; India net nears ₹3cr

The film's overall occupancy on Saturday stood at 20.46%. The morning, afternoon, evening, and night shows recorded occupancies of 8.15%, 19.77%, 27.23%, and 26.69%, respectively.

Bengaluru led the way with a high overall occupancy of 45.3%, followed by Chennai at 28.5%, Bhopal at 26%, and Pune at 24%.

The National Capital Region (NCR) saw an occupancy of 23%, while Mumbai had a lower rate of 20%.