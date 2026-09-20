'Daayra' grows on Day 2; India net nears ₹3cr
What's the story
Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller Daayra, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has seen a significant jump in box office collection on its second day. The film, released on September 18, earned only ₹1cr on Day 1 from 2,283 shows but saw a 60% increase in net collection on Day 2 with around ₹1.6cr earnings from 2,062 shows. The India net collection has reached ₹2.6cr, while the India gross collection stands at ₹3.1cr.
Box office details
Bengaluru, Chennai lead the way in terms of overall occupancy
The film's overall occupancy on Saturday stood at 20.46%. The morning, afternoon, evening, and night shows recorded occupancies of 8.15%, 19.77%, 27.23%, and 26.69%, respectively.
Bengaluru led the way with a high overall occupancy of 45.3%, followed by Chennai at 28.5%, Bhopal at 26%, and Pune at 24%.
The National Capital Region (NCR) saw an occupancy of 23%, while Mumbai had a lower rate of 20%.
Critical reception
'Daayra' has received mixed reviews from critics
Despite the increase in footfalls, Daayra has received mixed reviews from critics.
The movie marks the first collaboration between Kapoor Khan and Sukumaran and is inspired by real events.
The supporting cast includes Pragati Mishra, Jitendra Joshi, Kanwaljit Singh, Kshitee Jog, and Biswapati Sarkar.