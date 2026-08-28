'Daayra' to be first project under Junglee Pictures-Pen Studios partnership
What's the story
In a significant development for the Indian film industry, Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios have announced a partnership, Variety revealed. The collaboration will focus on a new slate of films, with the first project being Daayra, a crime thriller starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is inspired by true events and explores themes of guilt, punishment, moral accountability, and justice. It will be released in theaters on September 18.
Partnership details
'Joining forces with Jayantibhai and Pen Studios...'
Vineet Jain, managing director of Times Group (which owns Junglee Pictures), expressed his excitement about the collaboration.
"What better way to begin this association with Pen Studios than with the gripping crime drama Daayra, helmed by Meghna Gulzar?" he said.
"Collaborating with Meghna is always creatively rewarding."
"Joining forces with Jayanti bhai (Gada) and Pen Studios, whose nuanced understanding of the Indian audience is unparalleled, adds a dynamic layer to our broader vision."
Film's significance
'Daayra' is a terrific film to begin with'
Gada, chair and managing director of Pen Studios, also spoke about the partnership.
He said, "The combination of Junglee's creative prowess and our robust distribution network creates a truly powerful team."
"Daayra is a terrific film to begin with."
"Meghna Gulzar has a very distinctive voice and an ability to approach difficult subjects with both restraint and intensity."
"With Kareena and Prithviraj leading the cast, this is the kind of theatrical film that can create both curiosity and conversation."