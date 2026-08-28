'Daayra' to be first project under Junglee Pictures-Pen Studios partnership

Vineet Jain, managing director of Times Group (which owns Junglee Pictures), expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

"What better way to begin this association with Pen Studios than with the gripping crime drama Daayra, helmed by Meghna Gulzar?" he said.

"Collaborating with Meghna is always creatively rewarding."

"Joining forces with Jayanti bhai (Gada) and Pen Studios, whose nuanced understanding of the Indian audience is unparalleled, adds a dynamic layer to our broader vision."